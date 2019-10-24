Strong winds, heavy rains in north-western sea areas

-

The showery condition is likely to enhance to some extent particularly in Western, North-western, Northern provinces and in Kegalle, Galle and Matara districts today (24), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, North-western, Northern, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central province and in Anuradhapura, Ampara, Batticaloa and Badulla districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Due to the active cloudiness in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar, the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with a sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the above given sea areas is high, the Meteorology Department says. The naval and fishing communities are urged to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Kankesanturai and sea areas extending from Hambantota to Potuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.