AdaDerana Ad
One dead, 42 injured in head-on bus collision

One dead, 42 injured in head-on bus collision

October 24, 2019   08:51 am

-

One person has died while 42 others were injured in a head-on collision between two buses near Minneriya area.

The accident took place at around 11.30 last night (23) on the Colombo-Batticaloa main road as an SLTB bus and a private bus collided head-on.

The driver of the SLTB bus succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital. The driver of the other bus is currently receiving treatment.

An officer of the Traffic Division of Minneriya Police said the driver of the SLTB bus had attempted to overtake the other bus.

Further investigations are being conducted into the incident by the Minneriya Police.

AdaDerana Ad
AdaDerana Ad
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories