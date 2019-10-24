One dead, 42 injured in head-on bus collision

-

One person has died while 42 others were injured in a head-on collision between two buses near Minneriya area.

The accident took place at around 11.30 last night (23) on the Colombo-Batticaloa main road as an SLTB bus and a private bus collided head-on.

The driver of the SLTB bus succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital. The driver of the other bus is currently receiving treatment.

An officer of the Traffic Division of Minneriya Police said the driver of the SLTB bus had attempted to overtake the other bus.

Further investigations are being conducted into the incident by the Minneriya Police.