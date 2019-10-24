AdaDerana Ad
Will create a country where people live safely - Fonseka

October 24, 2019   12:30 pm

MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that he will create a country where all can live freely and safely once he becomes the Minister of Defense.

The United National Party (UNP) parliamentarian mentioned this addressing a public rally held in Kiribathgoda, yesterday (23).

He says that he will build a country where the future generation would be able to live without the fear of terrorism.

The former Army Commander says that everyone in the country will be assisted through the law.

