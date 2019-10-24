No one over age of 70 will be allowed to contest elections - Anura

-

National People’s Power (NPP) Presidential Candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that Sri Lankan politics will be cleaned under a government of his.

Addressing a public meeting held in Wellawaya yesterday (23), the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Leader said that the current Ranil Wickremesinghe led government should be defeated as they have failed to fulfill any promises given back in 2015.

However, instead of bringing back the old government after defeating the current government, a new government should be made on the 16th of November.

Stating that the public is now fed up with the country’s politics, Dissanayake says that the country cannot be build without cleaning out the political arena.

He says he will compile laws that would invalidate the MP seats of politicians if they change teams and that he would create a rule where the pensions of MPs are cut off.

Under his regime, parliamentarians will not be able to hold on to their MP seats until they die and laws will be implemented that no one above the age of 70 years can contest at elections, said Dissanayake.

He further said any politician who has been filed cases over crimes against the public will not be allowed to run at elections.

Pointing out that there are several politicians and top officials who have committed theft, Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that, as soon as he comes into power, a relief period of 2 months will be given to return the stolen property.

The presidential hopeful stated that he would create a government where the stolen property will be taken back to the state if they are not returned during the relief period.