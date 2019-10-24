Moulvi arrested for posting video justifying Easter attacks granted bail

-

The Vavuniya High Court has released a Moulvi on bail, who was arrested for releasing a video justifying the Easter Sunday terror attacks through social media.

Moulvi M. Munavujith, who hails from Settikulam in Vavuniya, had posted the video in question on Facebook last May while he was staying abroad.

Upon his arrival in Sri Lanka, the local authorities had arrested him at the Bandaranaike International Airport. He was produced before the court on the 11th of May.

The suspect, who was then placed under remand custody at the Anuradhapura Prison, was brought before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (22). He was subsequently granted on bail.

As the suspect had fulfilled the bail conditions, the magistrate had ordered to release him on bail.

Vavuniya Police and Terrorist Investigation Division are jointly conducting further investigations into the incident.