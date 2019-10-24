-

An office of the United National Front (UNF) in Weeraketiya has been attacked by an unidentified group of persons last night (23), according to the Weeraketiya Police.

Former UNP provincial councillor Nihal Wedarachchi said the party’s office in Anodawa area thusly came under an attack.

This office, which was registered at the Hambantota Elections District Office, was declared open yesterday (23) and the party supporters had remained at the site until 10.30 pm last night.

Reportedly, the attackers have destroyed two advertising boards installed at the premises for the election and they have also looted the light bulbs fixed at the office.