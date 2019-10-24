AdaDerana Ad
PSCs final report is biased  Mahinda

October 24, 2019   04:27 pm

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa claims the final report of the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) probing the coordinated terror attacks that took place on Easter Sunday is a biased document.

He stated this speaking to the media after visiting the chief incumbents of Malwatta and Asgiriya chapters this morning (24).

He has also stated that there are attempts to create obstacles for presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapksa as he is gaining popularity.

The United National Party, from the beginning, was aware that Gotabaya Rajapaksa would become a threat to them, the Opposition Leader said.

He further commented that the final report of the Select Committee cannot be accepted as the panel consisted of persons who were under allegations.

