Results may be released by Nov 18 afternoon - Deshapriya

-

The Chairman of the Election Commission says that they will try their best to release the results of Presidential Election 2019 by the evening on November 17.

Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya mentioned this joining Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ program today (24).

Inquiring the Chairman’s opinion on the matter, Ada Derana journalist pointed out that, recently, it is widely discussed that it is not suitable for the clergy to engage in politics.

In reply, Chairman Deshapriya said that there is no obstacle for the clergy to express their opinion on a political stage or at a press conference.

However, according to the Presidential Election Act No 15 of 1981, it is considered corrupt to canvass for a certain candidate at a religious event, he pointed out.

If the relevant candidate attends the event, it would be an offense enough to lose the victory or even candidacy, Deshapriya said. These bills haven’t been passed by him or someone else, he added.

He states that any member of the clergy can express their political opinion at a political, but not tie politics and religion together.

According to the Chairman, politics and religion are two contradictory things; like ‘white clouds and coriander’.

Commenting on the challenges of this year’s election, Elections Commission Chairman said that the main issue is the lack of space at polling stations.

Stating that the next issue is whether voting can be completed within the period between 7am to 4pm, Deshapriya said folding and unfolding ballot papers take up some time.

Therefore, there is a good chance that the results will be released by the afternoon of November 18, the Chairman. Although they will give their maximum to release the results by the evening of November 17, the result may be released in the night that or on the 18th morning.

The Chairman stated that the Elections Commission will not ban Facebook or control social media through monitoring.

However, the public should refrain from spreading hate speech or false rumors on social media, Deshapriya requested.

Complaints on hate speech or fake news will be submitted to the relevant social media agency and the offenders’ accounts may be temporarily banned, he added.