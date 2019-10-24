Will use new technology to curb corruption - Gotabaya

-

Presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he would make use of latest technology to wipe out corruption from state institutions.

He made this remark addressing a public meeting held at Pathadumbara area today (24).

Rajapaksa, addressing the mass, said that the United National Party is spreading false rumours between the Tamil and Muslim communities.

More rallies organized by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna under the theme ‘Successful Vision-Functioning Country’ took place at Pathadumbara and Gampola areas.