AdaDerana Ad
Will use new technology to curb corruption - Gotabaya

Will use new technology to curb corruption - Gotabaya

October 24, 2019   08:01 pm

-

Presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he would make use of latest technology to wipe out corruption from state institutions.

He made this remark addressing a public meeting held at Pathadumbara area today (24).

Rajapaksa, addressing the mass, said that the United National Party is spreading false rumours between the Tamil and Muslim communities.

More rallies organized by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna under the theme ‘Successful Vision-Functioning Country’ took place at Pathadumbara and Gampola areas.

AdaDerana Ad
AdaDerana Ad
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories