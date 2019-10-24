AdaDerana Ad
Gotabayas manifesto to be launched tomorrow

October 24, 2019   09:21 pm

-

Parliamentarian Anura Priyadarshana Yapa says the manifesto of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s presidential candidate will be launched tomorrow (25).

Accordingly, Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s manifesto will be unveiled at 9.30 tomorrow during a ceremony at Nelum Pokuna Theatre, the parliamentarian said speaking at a press conference.

This manifesto was prepared after lengthy discussions with the people in rural areas and identifying their needs according to him.

Through surveys conducted by Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ‘Viyath Maga’ organization, it has been shown how the country’s economy must be established, he said. “We have also incorporated these facts into this manifesto.”

