Ten political parties from East pledges support to Gotabaya

The youth in North call for development from the Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa instead of an Eelam, according to a group of Tamil intellectuals.

They expressed these views at a press conference held at the office of the ‘Wiyath Maga’ in Colombo, today (24).

They stated that they believe in the vision of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, 10 minor parties in the Eastern Province, speaking at a press conference in Batticaloa today, expressed their support for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the upcoming Presidential election.

They stated that they have come to this decision because the United National Party (UNP) government, for the past 5 years, had not made any progress – whether in economic terms or a political solution – for the Tamil people.

Arun Thambimuttu, Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, said, “The Sri Lankan people need to realize that our economy comes first. We need political stability. We need security stability. We need economic stability.

To give that economic stability we feel that Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the right person.”