Showery condition to enhance over the island

-

Due to the atmospheric disturbance developing to the southeast of Sri Lanka, the showery condition is expected to enhance over the island ( particularly in the Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces) from 26th October night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

An atmospheric disturbance is likely to develop to the southeast of Sri Lanka from 26th October night.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island.

Heavy showers can be expected in the deep sea area to the southeast of the island.

Winds will be South-westerly to North-westerly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Potuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.