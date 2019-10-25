HRCSL sets up unit to probe prez poll-related complaints

-

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has established a unit to investigate the allegations related to human rights violations by the government officials in the context of the Presidential Election 2019.

The complaints in this regard can be submitted to the 24-hour hotline introduced by the Human Rights Commission- 1996.

If the public is submitting their complaints in writing, they are requested to send them to the following address:

Unit Head

Election Complaints Unit

Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka

No. 14, R.A. de Mel Mawatha

Colombo 04.

The complaints can also be submitted to the Human Rights Commission’s official e-mail address: iihrcsrilanka@gmail.com