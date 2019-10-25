Disrupted train services on Colombo-Batticaloa line restored

October 25, 2019   12:39 pm

The railway services on the Colombo-Batticaloa line, which was disrupted due to derailment of a train, have been restored.

Sri Lanka Railways said the trains on this railway line will commute according to scheduled time tables starting from today (25).

The locomotive and six compartments of the ‘Meenagaya’ express train derailed at Avukana area on Tuesday (22) morning.

Owing to the incident, commuting trains up to Batticaloa railway line temporarily came to a halt and trains were stopped at Maho railway station.

