All Tamil schools to be given holiday on Oct. 28th

All Tamil medium schools, except Muslim schools, have been granted a holiday on the 28th of October (Monday), the Ministry of Education has announced.

As the Deepavali festival falls on Sunday (27), Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has instructed to grant a holiday for every Tamil medium schools, however, this will not be in effect for the Tamil Medium schools.

The Secretary to the Education Ministry, Mr. M.N. Ranasinghe has informed the relevant schools to conduct the lessons on a suitable day instead of the holiday given on Monday.