All Tamil schools to be given holiday on Oct. 28th

All Tamil schools to be given holiday on Oct. 28th

October 25, 2019   04:15 pm

-

All Tamil medium schools, except Muslim schools, have been granted a holiday on the 28th of October (Monday), the Ministry of Education has announced.

As the Deepavali festival falls on Sunday (27), Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has instructed to grant a holiday for every Tamil medium schools, however, this will not be in effect for the Tamil Medium schools.

The Secretary to the Education Ministry, Mr. M.N. Ranasinghe has informed the relevant schools to conduct the lessons on a suitable day instead of the holiday given on Monday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories