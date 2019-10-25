Suspect nabbed with 80kg of Kerala Cannabis

Suspect nabbed with 80kg of Kerala Cannabis

October 25, 2019   06:08 pm

-

Kankesanturai Police has arrested a suspect along with 80kg of Kerala Cannabis.

The officers of the traffic division of Kankesanturai Police had inspected a suspicious vehicle and uncovered the haul hidden inside.

The Kerala Cannabis haul, which is estimated to be worth over Rs 10 million, had been smuggled into the country from South India via sea routes.

One suspect had fled when the police officers had made the arrest.

The arrested suspect is a 36-year-old from Kilinochchi area and he was to be produced before Mallakam Magistrate’s Court today.

Kankesanturai Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories