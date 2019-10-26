Showery condition likely to enhance from tonight

-

Due to the atmospheric disturbance developing to the Southeast of Sri Lanka, the showery condition is likely to enhance over the island (particularly in the Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces) from tonight, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Northern, North-central and Uva provinces and heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the south-eastern sea area, the possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with the sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the sea areas coast extending from Hambantota to Kankesanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee is high, according to the Meteorology Department.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected in the deep sea area to the Southeast and East of the island.

Winds will be South-westerly to North-westerly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Kankesanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.