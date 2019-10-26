Distributing polling cards for prez poll begins today

-

Distribution of official polling cards for the Presidential Election 2019 will commence from today (26).

The special date for distributing polling cards, which were delivered to the Postal Department yesterday, will fall on November 03 while the distribution is set to end on November 09, Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne said.

He also requested the voters to keep their pet dogs inside their respective houses for the time being so that the polling card distribution can be carried out without any hindrance.

Voters who did not receive their polling cards before November 09 can obtain them through the post office linked to the address registered in the electoral register by verifying identity.

Meanwhile, distributing the polling cards for the postal voting is currently underway.

The postal voting for the Presidential Election will take place on October 31 and November 31.

The Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage has said printing the ballot papers for the Presidential Election will be completed before November 06.