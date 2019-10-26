Ella-Wellawaya road to remain closed until further notice

-

Ella-Wellawaya road, which was closed last evening (25) owing to a landslide, will remain closed until further notice, the office of the Police Media Spokesperson said.

As a result of the adverse weather condition that prevails across the country, a landslide was reported near the Ella Junction on the Ella-Wellawaya road last morning.

Since traffic movement on the road was observed as dangerous, the authorities took measures to close the road until 6.00 am today.

The road is yet to be opened for traffic and the officers of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) are further inspecting the area where the landslide happened.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology today (26) said the showery condition is likely to continue over most parts of the island from tonight.