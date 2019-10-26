Anura Kumara unveils his election manifesto

-

The election manifesto of the presidential candidate of National People’s Power, MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake, was unveiled this morning (26).

The proclamation was launched in a ceremony at The Foundation Institution in Colombo.

It primarily focuses on educational reforms, health, housing facilities, sports, arts and culture, establishing a secure nation for all including women, children, youths, elders, people with special needs and the LGBT community, creating a stable economy, improving agriculture and livestock development, fisheries and aquatic resources development, public administration, effective police service, combating drug menace, national security, foreign policy, media freedom and many other sectors.

After presenting the manifesto to the religious leaders and the distinguished guests, presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake addressed the gathering to brief them on its contents.