EC receives over 1700 prez poll-related complaints

The number of complaints received with regard to the Presidential Election 2019 has exceeded 1700, according to the Elections Commission.

The Commission stated that 1766 complaints have been lodged from the 8th to 25th of October.

These include 1672 complaints pertaining to violations of election laws, 16 complaints regarding incidents of election-related violence and 78 other complaints.

The Commission states that 148 complaints, including 135 on election law violation were received between 4.00 pm on Thursday to 4.00 pm yesterday (25).

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) stated that it has so far received 56 complaints pertaining to the Presidential Election 2019.

Forty-six confirmed complaints have been referred to the Election Commission for further investigations, the TISL said further.