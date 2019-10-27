Lights of Deepavali pave way to triumph of knowledge over ignorance - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena, adding his wishes for the Deepavali festival, says that Deepavali symbolizes the triumph of peace, harmony, and love over hatred, selfishness, jealousy, and anger.

President Sirisena says that such cultural events bring about reconciliation and mutual understanding among society.

The President wishes that the lights in Deepavali make the way to gain the victory of knowledge over ignorance.

The full message of President Maithripala Sirisena:

People in the world celebrate their victories by holding various celebrations to rejoice triumphs, elation, and freedom achieved by human society, defeating suffering through self-determination. Accordingly, I am very pleased to send this message of greetings on the occasion of the festival of Deepavali celebrated by the Hindus throughout the world lighting lamps, symbolizing the victory of peace, harmony, and love over hatred, selfishness, jealousy, and anger.

As the Vesak festival of Buddhists, Deepavali of Hindus, the festival of lights is a historic celebration, which bestowed freedom to human society by defeating the evil. In view of that, I believe that this kind of cultural events will be a great opportunity to build communal reconciliation and mutual understanding among the people in an environment where we live anticipating the reconciliation and harmony.

The Deepavali cultural festival that celebrates with utmost devotion by not only the Sri Lankan Hindus but also the Hindus throughout the world, including the Hindus living in India, Nepal, Singapore, and Malaysia, will pave the way to build a brotherly relationship between the countries.

May the lamps illuminate in Deepavali will pave the way to gain the victory of knowledge over ignorance, and I wish all the Hindus in Sri Lanka and abroad who celebrate Deepavali be bestowed with happiness and prosperity and illuminate their lives with wisdom.