Foster peace and reconciliation in the name of national progress  PM

-

Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the lore around the Deepavali festival highlight the fact that the grace of virtue must replace the gloom of evil.

Stating that Deepavali teaches the importance of instilling shared values and considering the needs of others as we do our own, the Prime Minister stated that the nation must foster peace and reconciliation for the sake of national progress.

Full Deepavali message of the Prime Minster:

The clay lamps that Hindus across the world light in their homes on Deepavali symbolise the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness. These lamps and rituals associated with the festival represent the victory of virtue over evil, and of freedom over slavery, both for individuals and the community as a whole.

Some believe that Deepavali commemorates the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom Ayodhya after an exile of 12 years, while others suggest it is the day on which Lord Shiva defeated the evil king Bali to set Goddess Lakshmi free from imprisonment. All these myths and folklore highlight the fact that the gloom of evil must be replaced with the grace of virtue.

Hindus believe that with these rituals and traditions they can enlighten and purify their hearts and minds, eradicating all evils including egoism and envy. This teaches us the importance of instilling shared values and considering the needs of others as we do our own.

The undeniable fact is that when we are divided, things fall apart. Hence, we must stand together as a nation with the determination to foster peace, harmony and reconciliation in the name of national progress. On this festival of light, I wish the Hindus in Sri Lanka and across the world prosperity and good fortune.