Deepavali signifies progress achieved in struggle for better life - Mahinda

The festival of Deepavali emphasizes a quest for a greater understanding between communities tearing down walls that keep people apart, according to the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Adding his wishes for Deepavali, he stated that the festival signifies the progress achieved in the struggle for a better life.

Full Deepavali message of Mahinda Rajapaksa:

The eternal quest of humankind is to bring the light of knowledge over the darkness of ignorance, in short, the victory of good over evil. In keeping with the spiritual values and traditions of Hinduism, it signifies the progress achieved in the struggle for a better life.

Today, the Hindu people across the world gather around the world in celebrating this joyous festival. It emphasizes a quest for a greater understanding between communities and increased harmony between people tearing down walls that keep people apart.

As our Hindu brothers and sisters celebrate Diwali, we hope that this message of joy is spread as we offer expectations of peace and tranquility through the spirit of sharing.

I wish all Hindu devotees a happy and peaceful Diwali.