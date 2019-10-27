Only we can ensure security of the country - Gotabaya

-

The incumbent government will never be able to ensure the security of the country, according to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He pointed out that this is because the current government has a Cabinet of ministers that who subjugated to influences of foreign nations and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) that are against the freedom struggle and war heroes.

He stated this addressing a public meeting held in the Meegahakiwula area, yesterday (26).

“Only we can ensure the security of the country”, Rajapaksa said.

At the meeting, the presidential hopeful promised that their government will definitely take measures to protect the tea industry and those who are involved in the industry.

He says that a government should be looking over the responsibility on the tea prices, new markets and marketing.