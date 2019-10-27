Navy nabs man with Kerala cannabis in Jaffna

-

The Sri Lanka Navy with the assistance of Police Special Task Force (STF) apprehended person with a stock of Kerala cannabis at Anji Sandi, Jaffna, yesterday (26).

While conducting a combined search in Anji Sandi area by the Northern Naval Command and the Jaffna Police STF, suspicious person riding a motorbike were intercepted, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

Further search recovered 04.232kg of cannabis being transferred by the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as a resident in the Jaffna, aged 33.

The suspect along with the motorbike and Kerala cannabis has been handed over to the Jaffna Police for onward legal action.