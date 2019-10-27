Kudu Dileepa arrested

Kudu Dileepa arrested

October 27, 2019   02:45 pm

-

Large-scale heroin racketeer and organized crime figure Tharanga Hettiarachchi alias ‘Kudu Dileepa’ has been arrested, the Police stated.

The arrest has been made at the Nagahamulla Road in Wellampitiya in a raid carried out by the officers of the Police Special task Force (STF).

The officials have seized a foreign-manufactured firearm found on the suspect at the time of arrest.

Upon a search at the suspect’s house, the officers have discovered an air rifle, 3 steel swords, and a mobile phone.

The suspect has been handed over to the Wellampitiya Police Station for further questioning, stated the STF.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories