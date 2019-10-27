Kudu Dileepa arrested

-

Large-scale heroin racketeer and organized crime figure Tharanga Hettiarachchi alias ‘Kudu Dileepa’ has been arrested, the Police stated.

The arrest has been made at the Nagahamulla Road in Wellampitiya in a raid carried out by the officers of the Police Special task Force (STF).

The officials have seized a foreign-manufactured firearm found on the suspect at the time of arrest.

Upon a search at the suspect’s house, the officers have discovered an air rifle, 3 steel swords, and a mobile phone.

The suspect has been handed over to the Wellampitiya Police Station for further questioning, stated the STF.