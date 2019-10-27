Seven arrested over illegal fishing

-

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 07 persons for engaging in illegal fishing at the Kurikadduwan jetty area in Punkudutivu.

The arrests were made at a raid conducted by Northern Naval Command, over engaging in fishing using unauthorized fishing nets.

Upon further search, the officers had also recovered 70 conch shells, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

Along with the suspects, the Navy also seized 04 dinghies, 04 outboard motors, and 03 unauthorized fishing nets.

The suspects, aged 21 to 51, have been identified as residents of Kayts, Delft, Punkudutivuan areas.

The apprehended persons along with the seized items were handed over to the Department of fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Jaffna for onward action.

The fish density and marine resources are subjected to needless destruction as a result of illegal fishing methods practiced in Sri Lankan waters. Therefore, the Sri Lanka Navy remains vigilant around the clock to apprehend people engage in illegal fishing and produce them for necessary legal action.