Very heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

The atmospheric disturbance in the southwest Bay of Bengal to the south of Sri Lanka is likely to move to the sea area to the west of the island through the southern sea area today.

Under the influence of this system, showery condition is likely to enhance over most parts of the island particularly in the Northern, Eastern, Uva, Southern, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces until 29th October.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in most provinces of the island, the Department of Meteorology said.

Very heavy rainfall between 150-200 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, Eastern, Uva, Central, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Polonnaruwa district. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

Windy condition over the island, particularly in the Eastern slopes of the Central hills (Nuwara-Eliya, Matale and Badulla districts) and over the Southern and North-Western provinces is expected to increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Under the influence of this system, heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph can be experienced in the south-eastern, southern, south-western and western sea areas (sea area extending from Pottuvil to Puttalam via Hambanthota, Galle and Colombo).

The other sea areas can be rough at times as in the wind speeds can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into the above sea areas and naval communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

There is also a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Ambalangoda to Matara experiencing surges due to the effect of swell waves.