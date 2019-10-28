Father of 4 killed lighting fireworks at musical show

-

A person has been killed while attempting to light fireworks at a musical show held in Maskeliya, stated Maskeliya Police.

The accident had occurred at a musical show organized for Deepavali at the Gawarawila public ground, last night (27).

The deceased had attempted to light fireworks for the musical show at around 10 pm when the firecrackers had blown up causing serious injuries to his face.

Measures had been taken to take him to the Maskeliya hospital on a three-wheeler; however, he had succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Muttusamy Kirubakaran, a 40-year-old father of four, who lives in the Annandale section of the ‘Strathspey’tea estate in Maskeliya, Samimale.

The body is currently kept in the mortuary of Maskeliya hospital and the post mortem is due to be carried out today (28).

Maskeliya Police have launched further investigations on the matter.