Minority Muslims should be with the Majority Sinhalese - Faiszer

October 28, 2019   04:58 pm

The majority of Sinhalese in the country is with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, says United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Faiszer Musthapha.

The parliamentarian speaking at an event in Malwana area stated that Gotabaya Rajapaksa will win the presidential election with the blessings of the majority Sinhalese.

He pointed out that the United National Party (UNP) knows that it doesn’t have the vote of the majority of the Sinhalese.

Therefore they are attempting to gain a higher vote percentage by collecting Tamil and Muslim votes, he added.

As a minority in this country, Muslims should be with the majority Sinhalese, according to the parliamentarian.

He further said that the issues of Muslim people cannot be solved without a Sinhala Buddhist leader.

