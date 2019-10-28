AG informs court of CBSL forensic audit on Bond Scam

-

The Attorney General has informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is conducting a forensic audit on the Bond Scam issue.

State Counsel Lakmini Girihagama, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General informed this to the court when the complaint, filed that fraud was involved during the issuance of Central Bank Bonds in 2015, before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

The State Counsel informed the court that investigations are carried out on the bank accounts of W. M. Mendis Company, which is a subsidiary of the Perpetual Treasuries (Pvt) Ltd.

Additionally, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the CBSL are carrying out investigations through many other leads, she further informed the court.

After considering the submissions, Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered the complaint to be taken up again on March 03 and directed the CID to submit a report on the progress of the investigations on that day.