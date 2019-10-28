We needs shared prosperity, not exclusive prosperity  Sajith

-

New Democratic Front (NDF) Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa says although some may think that he follows a certain kind of economic and social system as the deputy leader of the United National Party (UNP), he actually follows a mixed economic system and social equality and democracy.

Speaking at a conference organized by several leftists groups and organizations in Colombo today (28), he added that as a person who very strongly stands for equality, social democracy and social justice he does not feel any difference being among the country’s leftist forces.

“I feel like I have come to a political ancestral home,” he said, addressing the gathering.

Premadasa stated that the country needs a wealth creating mechanism in order to develop and provide a better life to the people and that the best way to achieve that is through market forces.

However, he said that when it comes to the distribution of resources he will definitely follow the social democratic and socialist system. “I believe in a mixture of both of these.”

The Minister also said that he believes that the best way to create national income and resources is the open economy market forces, but that they should not be dependent on these market forces for the remainder.

Premadasa further said that the country should implement ‘inclusive growth’ for it to have prosperity and that prosperity has to be ‘shared prosperity’ and not ‘exclusive prosperity’.