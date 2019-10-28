I worked to release 90% of Jaffna land back to rightful owners  Gotabaya

October 28, 2019   09:42 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that he was responsible for the release of nearly 90 percent of the land in Jaffna back to the rightful owners.

The presidential hopeful mentioned this speaking at a rally held at the Narikkunduru Playground in Jaffna today (28).

According to Rajapaksa, the SLPP manifesto is a people-centered manifesto.

The former Defense Secretary further said that he would invest greatly to create quality education.

He says that steps will be taken to provide university education to youth who are unable to enter the university despite having passed the GCE Advanced Level examination.

