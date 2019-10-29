Fourteen cases of election violence reported so far - PAFFREL

-

The Executive Director of People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) organization Rohana Hettiarachchi says that 14 incidents of election violence have been reported so far.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today (28), he said over 100 international observers are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka for the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Truth Seekers Organization today visited the Elections Commission and lodged two complaints of election violations.

A group of residents of the Maligawatte Railway Housing Complex has lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka today demanding the voting rights they had lost.