Heavy rainfall over 100mm in several provinces today

The atmospheric disturbance in the southwest Bay of Bengal to the south of Sri Lanka has moved into the Arabian Sea and now located to the southwest of Sri Lanka, says the Department of Meteorology.

It is likely to move away from the country while developing further. Under the influence of the system prevailing showery condition (particularly in the Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district) is likely to continue today.

The possibility for sudden roughness of sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Hambantota and Galle is still high. Therefore fishing and naval community are requested to be vigilant in this regards today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Southern, Uva, Eastern, Northern, North-central provinces and in Nuwara Eliya, Ratnapura, Kalutara and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls between (100-150) mm can be expected at some places in Southern, Uva and Eastern provinces. Fairly heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Puttalam district.

Windy condition is expected to increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area around the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.

There is also a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Ambalangoda to Matara experiencing surges due to the effect of swell waves.