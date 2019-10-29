Election Commission to deploy observation officers for postal voting

-

The Election Commission has decided to implement a special election observation programme at the polling stations for the postal voting of the Presidential Election.

Multiple groups of stationed and mobile officers will accordingly be deployed to observe the process, a spokesperson of the Election Commission said.

The postal voting of the Presidential Election 2019 will take place on the 31st October and 1st of November.

The postal voting of the district secretariats, election offices and police stations is scheduled to take place on November 04 and the voters who are unable to cast their ballot on that day will be given the opportunity on November 07.

The Election Commission will deploy stationed observation officers for polling stations where the number of voters is high, such as military camps and education institutions.

A special security programme is also set to be implemented at these polling stations.

As per the request made by the Postal Department, the Police have provided security at post offices where postal voting ballot papers are stored, Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne said.