SC extends interim order against carrying out death penalty

-

The Supreme Court has extended the interim order preventing the implementation of death penalty till the 10th of October, says Ada Derana reporter.

Eleven Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions and a Writ petition were filed with the Supreme Court in between June and July this year, against carrying out the death penalty.

The FR petitions were filed by the Centre for Policy Alternatives, Professor C. Gunaratne, Dr K. Senaratne, Venerable Galkande Dhammananda Thera and the attorneys of several death row inmates at the Welikada Prison. The Writ petition was lodged by journalist Malinda Seneviratne.

On July 5th, the Supreme Court delivered an interim order preventing the implementation of the death penalty until the 30th of October.