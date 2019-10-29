Manusath Derana wins Presidential Environmental Award

-

“Manusath Derana,” the main CSR initiative of TV Derana, has been conferred the ‘Blue Green Award’ at the Presidential Environmental Awards 2019.

The Presidential Environmental Awards ceremony was held this morning (Oct. 29) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

TV Derana, setting an example as a media network, decided to implement massive a tree planting campaign, themed ‘Magen Gasak Mavu Deranata’ (‘A Tree for Mother Earth from Me’), in celebration of its 13th anniversary last year.

‘Manusath Derana’ launched the One Million Trees Project with the commencement of the biggest environmental project in the country ‘Nature Force’ in a bid to plant a million trees in the country within a short period of time.

This year, Manusath Derana launched another nationwide tree-planting campaign ‘A Seed of Life to Save My World’, to celebrate the 14th anniversary of TV Derana.

The Presidential Environment Awards Programme is organized by the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) to reward the individuals, institutions, Organizations, Environmental Journalists and Industrial activities which have made unique contribution to the field of environmental conservation and protection.

The main objective of this awarding programme is to appreciate the enthusiasm of the general public towards environmental conservation and protection while sustaining their active involvement in long run for the clean and green production & services.