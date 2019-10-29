President says he prefers active politics to retirement

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has hinted at continuing his political career following the end of his term with the Presidential Election 2019.

Taking to his official Twitter account yesterday (28), the President said he prefers “active politics to a life of retirement.”

Meanwhile, the President previously emphasized that he would remain neutral at the upcoming Presidential Election. However, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding as the former confirmed its support for the latter’s presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa, who was serving as the Senior Deputy Chairman of the SLFP, was appointed as the party’s Acting Chairman until the end of the election.

Sirisena had previously said that he would serve only one term as the President of Sri Lanka, however, he did not specify on retiring from politics.