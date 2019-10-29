-

Asela Waidyalankara, the Director of Talos Consulting (Pvt) Ltd., has issued a clarification on the media reports linking him to alleged incidents of financial fraud and money laundering.

Issuing a statement, Mr Waidyalankara who is the son of former FCID chief Senior DIG (Retired) Ravi Waidyalankara stressed that there has been no impropriety on his part and his company, Talos Consulting, as claimed in certain media reports.

Asela Waidyalankara, stating that Talos Consulting was established on 28th October 2015 under the Business Registration number PV PV109455, pointed out that he is the only subscribing shareholder and the initial director of his company.

Referring to the media claims regarding his company’s alleged involvement in financial fraud with another, Waidyalankara stated that he has no interest directly or indirectly in the “entities” mentioned in such reports.

“I wish to categorically state my company, Talos Consulting (Pvt.) Ltd. and I have never had, nor currently have, any interest directly or indirectly in those entities,” he said.

Talos Consulting director says his company has filed the list of all its assets along with the accounts filed under the Companies Act and Inland Revenue Act as required.

Waidyalankara also put emphasis on the fact that Talos Consulting and he had fully complied with all legal and statutory obligations.