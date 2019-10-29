Mother survives, 2 children dead in murder-suicide attempt

October 29, 2019   04:11 pm

A woman from Vavuniya has survived after jumping into a well with her two children.

According to sources from Vavuniya Hospital, the children aged two-and-a-half and four years had died in the mother’s suicide attempt.

The woman named Kanthaiyya Urvasi from Nedunkerny in Vavuniya has accordingly attempted a murder-suicide along with her two toddlers.

The deceased kids were identified as a four-year-old girl named Udayakumar Santhu and a two-and-a-half-year-old boy named Udayakumar Pavindran.

The remains of the kids are placed at the Vavuniya Hospital and their mother is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Nedunkerny Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

