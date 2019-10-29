Schools closed in Hambantota District and Mulatiyana zone

October 29, 2019   04:19 pm

All government schools in Hambantota District and the Mulatiyana zone in Matara will be closed tomorrow (30) due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions in those areas.

The Governor of the Southern Province Hemal Gunasekara has ordered the closure of schools in the aforementioned areas due to bad weather.

Minor floods have been reported in certain parts of Hambantota District within today due to the heavy rainfall being experienced in the district over the past days. 

