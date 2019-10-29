Wasantha Senanayake removed from UNP

Wasantha Senanayake removed from UNP

October 29, 2019   10:40 pm

-

The United National Party (UNP) has decided to remove MP Wasantha Senanayake from the party with immediate effect.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that the UNP decided to strip party membership from Senanayake immediately and later remove him from his ministerial portfolio.

Wasantha Senanayake, great grand son of UNP founder D. S. Senanayake, is the current State Minister of Foreign Affairs in the UNP-led government.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories