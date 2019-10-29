Wasantha Senanayake removed from UNP

-

The United National Party (UNP) has decided to remove MP Wasantha Senanayake from the party with immediate effect.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that the UNP decided to strip party membership from Senanayake immediately and later remove him from his ministerial portfolio.

Wasantha Senanayake, great grand son of UNP founder D. S. Senanayake, is the current State Minister of Foreign Affairs in the UNP-led government.