My only complex is superiority complex  Sajith

October 30, 2019   12:03 am

New Democratic Front (NDF) Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa says the only “complex” he has is “superiority complex” and that he has the utmost belief in his own abilities, skills and intellect.

“What I believe is that I take decision from the standpoint that ‘no one can compete with me’,” he said, during a meeting organized with lecturers and tuition teachers.

He also stated that those who criticize him and take digs at his comments of working tirelessly and without rest, they don’t like to make sacrifices and do not want to work hard. “They can’t even get close to me.”

Addressing an election rally in Divulapitiya today (29), Premadasa assured that a government established under him would provide solutions to the women’s health and hygiene issues on a national level.

He promised to provide sanitary hygiene products free of charge to those unable to afford them, if elected. Premadasa said he remains committed to women’s rights and will not shy away from the conversation. 

He said more than half of adolescent girls in Sri Lanka miss school when on their period and thousands suffer stigma and put themselves at risk every month.

