Govt. destroyed professionalism of police service - Gotabaya

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa today accused the ruling government of destroying the professionalism of the country’s police service.

He said that under the former government during his tenure as Defence Secretary the strength of the police department was increased to 75,000 personnel and that all their discrepancies were removed and promotions were given.

Addressing an election rally in Kantale, Rajapaksa said that police officers have presented to them certain requirements and existing discrepancies and that once again under their government these issues will be rectified as they have always taken care of security service personnel in the country.

He also said that they will bring glory to the police service once again.



Rajapaksa further said that the intelligence officers who have been arrested and imprisoned based on “false accusations” will be released from those charges and that the intelligence services will be brought into action once again for the security of the nation.