Heavy rainfall expected in many areas

-

The low-pressure area is now located to the west of Sri Lanka and it is further moving away from the country, says the Department of Meteorology.

Hence, affect to the country from the system can be expected to reduce gradually from today.

The showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over Northern (particularly in Jaffna, Mannar and Kilinochchi districts) and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura district today (30).

Possibility for severe lightning during evening thundershowers over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces is also high today.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Western and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Central provinces after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy rainfall of about 100-150 mm can be expected at some places in Jaffna, Mannar and Kilinochchi districts. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in North-western, Southern and Central provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

Windy condition is expected to increase up to 50 kmph at times in the Western and Southern provinces.

Sea Areas:

The low-pressure area now located to the west of Sri Lanka and it is further moving away from the country.

The Meteorology Department says that under the influence of this system, the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with a sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle is still high.

Hence, the fishing and naval community are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.