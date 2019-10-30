Supplementary & paramedic health officials on strike

-

The Joint Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine and Paramedics Services have launched a strike action today (30).

The strike commenced island-wide at 8.00 am this morning with the support of 6 trade unions of supplementary medical officers and 15 paramedic medical officers.

The medical unions stated that the strike will not be carried out at hospitals for maternity care, children and cancer treatment.

The supplementary and paramedic medical officers stated that most of their demands, to which the Health Minister had given the approval to back in 2015, have been ignored intentionally.

They have decided to provide life-saving services despite the strike action, however, they stressed that the officers who have volunteered for the service must not be pressurized under any circumstances.