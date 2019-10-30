Whole country collapsed over shortsightedness of current govt. - Gotabaya

-

The whole country has collapsed due to the shortsighted actions of the government, states Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He mentioned this addressing a public rally organized in Monaragala, last evening (29).

He said “This government stored paddy in an international airport. Shortsighted actions of them led to the collapse of this country.

Because of the businesses and projects we started during our regime, many employment opportunities, businessmen and entrepreneurs were generated.

We have presented our clear manifesto in order to, once again, secure the country and its sovereignty, and for saving the economy.”