How to correctly vote at presidential poll, Deshapriya explains

The Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya held a press conference, yesterday (29), to inform the public on the correct way to vote at the Presidential Election 2019.

According to the Elections Commission Chairman, the vote should be denoted by writing number ‘1’ inside the box in front of the preferred candidate.

Additionally, the voter can add their second and third vote for one or two other candidates if they prefer.

To add these votes, the voter should write number ‘2’ in front of their second preferred candidate’s name, and number ‘3’ in front of the third preferred candidate.

If a voter has marked his vote with a traditional ‘X’ mark, the relevant ballot paper, too, would be considered a valid vote, added Deshapriya.