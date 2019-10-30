How to correctly vote at presidential poll, Deshapriya explains

How to correctly vote at presidential poll, Deshapriya explains

October 30, 2019   11:12 am

-

The Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya held a press conference, yesterday (29), to inform the public on the correct way to vote at the Presidential Election 2019.

According to the Elections Commission Chairman, the vote should be denoted by writing number ‘1’ inside the box in front of the preferred candidate.

Additionally, the voter can add their second and third vote for one or two other candidates if they prefer.

To add these votes, the voter should write number ‘2’ in front of their second preferred candidate’s name, and number ‘3’ in front of the third preferred candidate.

If a voter has marked his vote with a traditional ‘X’ mark, the relevant ballot paper, too, would be considered a valid vote, added Deshapriya.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories